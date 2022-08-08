YAKIMA — During July's Yakima Health District Board of Health meeting, a majority of members voted to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to rescind a mandate requiring state and hospital workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
County Commissioner Amanda McKinney suggested drafting a letter during the board's June meeting. There, McKinney criticized Proclamation 21-14.5, which requires employees, volunteers and contractors for state agencies, schools and health care organizations to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"We still have this situation where I think unfortunately our governor is putting this in place when we've seen that although we've had a lot of information and data supports that getting the vaccine or having naturally acquired immunity does provide protection against significant illness and hospitalization, it certainly doesn't prevent you from getting the virus," McKinney said.
McKinney said since the COVID-19 vaccine cannot stop the spread of the virus or prevent individuals from getting it, then the matter of getting vaccinated should be left up to personal choice.
"I would like to see us encourage the governor as a health board to rescind the proclamation. I think we need to go about making a personal choice, if someone wants to get the vaccine, if they want to get boosted. But having this be a public policy, noting that the COVID vaccine unfortunately does not keep people from getting COVID, I think though well-intended, it should no longer be a health policy," McKinney said.
McKinney's motion to write the letter to Inslee passed and a draft of the letter was shared with the health board during the July meeting where board members spent a half hour going back and forth on how the letter should be worded.
The letter consisted of four bullet points arguing that the governor's proclamation has compromised businesses' ability to remain fully staffed and thus maintain a consistent level of operations. It also said the COVID-19 vaccine has proven to not be effective in preventing the infection and spread of the virus and that more contagious but less severe variants like omicron BA.5 further aid to make the vaccine obsolete.
Additionally, the letter argued that readily available antivirals like Paxlovid meant being vaccinated is not necessary to prevent cases of severe COVID.
This, paired with recent studies that conclude naturally acquired immunity offers stronger protections against the Delta variant, the letter said, make it "apparent that COVID-19 is no longer the threat to our residents, hospital system or emergency management response capabilities that is once was."
The board members opposed to sending the letter, Toppenish City Council member Naila Prieto-Duval, community stakeholder Stephanie Ahlgren and citizen representative Dr. Sean Cleary, argued it is still in the public's best interest for workers in the fields of education and health to be vaccinated.
"I just want to state I am a state worker through my employment at Yakima Valley College and I am for the vaccine mandate. ... I feel that the COVID vaccination reduces my chances of obtaining COVID and if I do obtain COVID, it can reduce my symptomatic days and this allows me to work. I feel an obligation to work for my students and all the residents of Yakima County as a state worker," Ahlgren said.
Ahlgren added that while over-the-counter and prescription medicines to lessen the effects of COVID are technically available, there are residents in Yakima County who have issues finding primary care providers or the insurance necessary to be prescribed and be able to afford those medicines.
McKinney's motion to send the letter on behalf of the Board of Health passed 6-3, with Commissioners McKinney, LaDon Linde and Ron Anderson voting yes, along with Yakima City Council member Patricia Byers, Dr. Dave Atteberry and Daylene Ackerman.
___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone