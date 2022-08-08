Purchase Access

YAKIMA — During July's Yakima Health District Board of Health meeting, a majority of members voted to send a letter to Gov. Jay Inslee asking him to rescind a mandate requiring state and hospital workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

County Commissioner Amanda McKinney suggested drafting a letter during the board's June meeting. There, McKinney criticized Proclamation 21-14.5, which requires employees, volunteers and contractors for state agencies, schools and health care organizations to be vaccinated against COVID-19.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

