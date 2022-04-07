YAKIMA — The Yakima City Council decided to move forward with the proposed redistricting plan, making no changes after a public hearing Tuesday.
The map, which uses 16th Avenue as the east-west district boundary and adjusts district boundaries to follow arterial city streets, could not be adopted at Tuesday's meeting, but the council directed staff to add it to the agenda for the April 19 business meeting. A vote will be taken on the map at that meeting.
The plan was developed by city staff members with input from the American Civil Liberties Union and the Southcentral Coalition of People of Color for Redistricting. The map adds a third Latino-majority district in the city. Districts 1, 2 and 4 will have a Latino majority.
A handful of people spoke during the public hearing on the plan.
David Morales, a Yakima resident and member of the Southcentral Coalition of People of Color for Redistricting, voiced support for the plan. He said the coalition supports a third Latino voting district and using 16th Avenue as the dividing line.
"We believe that splitting the map along 16th Avenue is the most ... division on the ground and in real life, that there are distinct differences in our town's geography, which could be considered communities of interest," Morales said.
The map does not create a third district that has a majority of Latino citizens of voting age, but with a Latino voter makeup of 49.79%, District 4 could grow to be a majority over the next decade. The total Latino population in District 4 is 64.72%.
Yakima resident and former council candidate Kenton Gartrell said the plan dilutes the Hispanic vote in the districts that don't have a Latino majority. He is in District 1, a Latino-majority district, and he lives in a mixed household, he said during the hearing.
"All these people say it creates a third Hispanic majority. That's great and all, but you're actually diluting your own Hispanic vote," Gartrell said.
The total share of Latino residents does decrease in all districts except for District 4 and District 6 under the new map, according to current population data for the existing districts. The largest decrease is in District 1, where the total Latino population drops by about 5.5%, from 77.15% in the existing district to 71.69% in the new district.
Another commenter asked about specific lines on the map, wondering why they weren't as clean or straightforward.
"I just wanted to ask why we have the different jogs in the changes that you've made," Yakima resident Jeanna Hernandez said during the hearing.
City Attorney Sara Watkins said the GIS mapping and IT staff members went block-by-block to meet the population requirements for the map, while also keeping communities of interest together. Redistricting parameters require the districts to be as equal in population as possible. The map uses 16th Avenue as a guide, Watkins said, but there are some spots where the districts cross east or west of that line.
Council member Patricia Byers said the redistricting plan has much cleaner boundaries than the current map.
Council member Eliana Macias said she supports the map.
"It definitely keeps the communities of interest together, and in light of the new census data we reviewed and due to the imbalance of population between the existing districts, I really believe this is the best map that we have been presented," Macias said.
She also said she's excited to see a possible third Latino voter majority district in the future.
About redistricting
The city can revise council districts every 10 years based on population changes reflected in census data.
The 2020 Census showed that the number of Yakima residents who identified themselves as white dropped by about 9%, going from 52.2% to 43.5% of the total population from 2010 to 2020. At the same time, the number of those identifying themselves as Latino increased by about 7% in the past 10 years, moving from 41.3% to 48.5%.
The Latino population grew by 20% to 40% in the eastern part of the city, where the three Latino-majority districts fall in the plan.
This will be the first time the boundaries have been adjusted since a voting rights lawsuit resolved six years ago changed how residents are represented by the City Council.
A city redistricting plan must be enacted by November 2022. Once adopted, the map will go into effect immediately and be in use for the next municipal election, Watkins said.
No council seats are up for election in 2022. The next regular council election will happen in 2023.