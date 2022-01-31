YAKIMA — City staff members have recommend against designating a secure parking lot east of Interstate 82 for people living in their cars in Yakima, citing the cost and the need for more research.
The parking lot project was intended to increase safety and security for people living in their vehicles in Yakima County, council members said when they approved the project Dec. 7. The council plans to discuss the parking lot again on this week, and staff members provided the recommendation in a memo that is part of the agenda packet.
The annual point-in-time survey identified 663 individuals in Yakima County experiencing homelessness and 39 people in unstable housing in 2021. The number of unsheltered people increased in 2021, according to the report. The report identified 47 individuals living in a vehicle, an increase of five people since 2020.
In December, the council estimated about 39 families could be helped by a secure parking lot. The memo said a parking lot would need to accommodate 25 to 30 vehicles.
The city identified five city-owned properties with existing lots and two undeveloped city-owned properties east of I-82. A lot near Camp Hope at South 24th Street and East Nob Hill Boulevard would be the most feasible, the memo said. The staff also considered other sites near the Greenway, the Yakima Area Arboretum, the water treatment plant and a site farther east in Terrace Heights, the memo said.
The staff found that the start-up costs for a secure parking lot at that site would be about $600,000 and monthly operating costs would be about $25,700. That estimate includes costs for the gravel lot, water, sewer, electricity and lights, fencing, gates, security cameras, 24-hour monitoring and trash disposal, the memo said.
There are also some planning and land-use steps associated with designating the property as a secure parking lot, the memo said. A lot at the site near Camp Hope could require a review, depending on how the city classifies the land use, the memo said.
"If a religious organization owns or controls the property upon which an outdoor encampment is established, which includes outdoor safe parking lots, then the land use process is not required," the memo said. "Such an arrangement could be similar to that of Camp Hope where the city leases the property to the religious organization for the use of a temporary encampment."
The site would be subject to the requirements of the land-use agreement between the city of Yakima and the Yakima Greenway Foundation, the memo said.
The city staff said in the memo that the city does not have the budget for a program of this nature.
Funding for this project, and other programs that address the needs of people experiencing homelessness, would come from the county's local housing and assistance funds. The county had just over $1 million available in 2020, the memo said.
"Were the city to apply to the county for 2163 funds to help create a safe parking lot on city-owned land, it would come from the same funding source that existing social service organizations rely on to provide services to those experiencing homelessness," the memo said.
Staff members suggested other ways to help people experiencing homelessness, including hotel vouchers, working with Camp Hope, or creating a car camping program that would be funded by the city but administered by faith-based organizations.
"There are more appropriate ways for the city to help address the needs of those who are experiencing homelessness, including ways to provide them with a private space and a locking door," the memo said.