YAKIMA — The Yakima City Council will soon have to decide whether to join a number of other elected officials in asking Gov. Jay Inslee for increased local control over business operations and openings during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.
The Yakima Valley Conference of Government's "Open Yakima" committee recently asked elected officials from cities within Yakima County to add their signatures to a letter to Inslee asking for local control.
The letter, written by Vicki Baker when she was a county commissioner, said Yakima County had worked cooperatively with the state since attaining Phase 2 in late October to safely open schools and had provided the state with best practices, including the county's "Mask Up to Open Up" campaign message.
Baker said that the governor's metrics for re-opening were "especially unfair and unattainable to rural counties" with high percentages of essential workers unable to telecommute, and that the city's small businesses "simply cannot sustain even a month of this new shutdown."
Baker also wrote that many law-abiding business owners "have stated that they will no longer follow your lead, should this unfair shutdown stand" and that the new restrictions could incite "civil disobedience and unwillingness to follow best practices."
Yakima City Manager Bob Harrison noted in a memo to the Yakima council that the tone of the committee memo "may not be very effective in affecting future decision making by the state."
He suggested a possible alternate letter from Mayor Patricia Byers that would be more moderate and "less aggressive."
The alternate letter acknowledges the medical facts informing the new restrictions while also stating that the city is seriously concerned about the ongoing economic impacts of restrictions related to COVID-19. The $70 million aid package announced in November would help small businesses, but it would not be enough, the letter continues.
The alternate letter states that absent ongoing financial support, Yakima will end up with a substantially decreased economy, high unemployment, more need for government services and "more misery." The alternate letter asks for "continued creativity and support" from the State with ways to help small businesses, including grants, targeted tax relief, or zero- or low-interest business loans.
At Tuesday's meeting, Harrison said the cities of Moxee, Selah and Naches had agreed to sign off on Baker's letter.
He added the City of Yakima is under no obligation to send any letter, and also noted that Yakima's case counts are spiking once more.
"There's a reason, obviously, for some of the actions," Harrison said of the restrictions.
The council did not have any discussion or take any action on whether to send a letter on Tuesday. Council members Jason White and Soneya Lund were absent.