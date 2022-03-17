YAKIMA — The Yakima City Council might add a third Latino-majority district in the city.
The council is reviewing a draft redistricting plan that community members can comment on during a public meeting April 5.
This will be the first time the boundaries have been adjusted since a voting rights lawsuit resolved six years ago changed how residents are represented by the City Council.
City Council districts were last redrawn in 2015 at the conclusion of a voting rights lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington. The change was ordered by a judge, who ruled that a non-Latino voting majority was suppressing the voting interests of the city's Latino population.
The judgment changed the hybrid voting system to a system where council members are elected by the people in the geographic area they represent.
A new map with seven single-council member districts was approved. It included two Latino-majority districts in east Yakima.
Redistricting is not required in Yakima like it is at the state level. The city can revise districts based on population changes reflected in census data if there is a need, but it has to maintain the single-member districts and comply with the Voting Rights Act and the terms of the lawsuit.
City Attorney Sara Watkins said any redistricting plans should meet the intent of the court order and include a minimum of two minority-majority districts. The city should also divide the population evenly among districts, create logical and contiguous boundaries and preserve existing communities of related and mutual interest, she said.
All current council members remain in their districts under the draft map, Watkins said.
Watkins said the map was developed with input from the ACLU and David Morales, a Yakima resident and a representative of the Southcentral Coalition of People of Color for Redistricting.
Morales said during the study session that the coalition believes there's a need for a third Latino majority district in Yakima. It's possible to draw one using the current numbers, and there's potential for growth, he said.
"It gives a path forward that I think is beneficial to the people who live in the city of Yakima and the Latino community in the city of Yakima," Morales said. "Redistricting offers an opportunity to really look at our representation and bring about greater integration into the community."
It also offers a chance to enhance political activity and engagement, he said.
Council member Eliana Macias said the change is one she was looking to make after seeing the results of the 2020 Census.
In the city of Yakima, the number of residents who identified themselves as white dropped by about 9%, going from 52.2% to 43.5% of the total population from 2010 to 2020, according to the census data. At the same time, the number of those identifying as Latinos increased by about 7% in the past 10 years, moving from 41.3% to 48.5%.
The Latino population grew by 20-40% in the eastern part of the city, where the three Latino-majority districts fall in the plan.