YAKIMA — Camp Hope can start the process of adding temporary housing options, including RV parking and tiny homes, to its emergency homeless shelter site, the Yakima City Council decided Tuesday.
The council unanimously approved changes to the organization's lease for the city-owned property near East Nob Hill Boulevard east of Interstate 82 to allow the service provider to add up to 10 RV parking spaces and build up to 45 tiny homes or pallet shelters in phases over the next year.
The agreement renews the organization's lease on the site through June 30, 2024. It also allows Camp Hope to create an RV dump site, add additional sewer connections for sanitation facilities and add an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom, Interim Assistant City Manager Matthew Selby said at the meeting.
Camp Hope Executive Director Mike Kay said the first step will be raising $120,000 for the project.
"We'll be fundraising for the tiny homes, we'll be fundraising for the RV spaces and anything that goes into that," Kay said.
The priority will be getting the first 10 shelters up, he said. Pallet shelters are four-wall units with air conditioning, heating, a lockable door and two to four bunks that can fold up against the wall.
"For the people that have traumas or mental health issues, we've got to have a safe place for them to go," Kay said. "The second priority for me would be the RV spaces. But again, we have to fundraise for all that."
The temporary housing options offer a place for people who are transitioning to congregate living or not yet comfortable moving into a congregate shelter, Kay said. Camp Hope is required to provide updated site plans to the city with each phase that adds tiny homes.
Council member Patricia Byers said RV parking at Camp Hope provides a housing option the city couldn't provide on its own.
"We looked into doing that ourselves, but it was a tremendous amount of money," Byers said. "Camp Hope is set up to accommodate that with a few minor changes. I just think it's a good decision."
___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.