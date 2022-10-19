YAKIMA — Yakima County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.8 million contract with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments to operate a regional crime lab.
The funds come from about $49 million the county received in its first round of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The Conference of Government provides planning and other technical assistance as well as some administrative services to municipalities across the county. The agency has been tapped to provide objective overview of the regional lab that will serve law enforcement agencies across the Yakima Valley.
Commissioners approved using ARPA funds for the lab this past summer.
Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell, who spearheaded the project, has been named chair of the lab's operations board, which oversees its daily operations, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
Other board members are police chiefs from participating law enforcement agencies. Toppenish Police Chief John Clary was named vice-chair.
Of the $2.8 million for the project, $1.2 million will be spent on technology, including rapid DNA testing, specialized firearms examination equipment and programs used to access criminal cellphone and computer data as well as crime mapping software, the release said.
The remaining $1.6 million will be used for staffing and training over the next four years. Several crime analysts will be hired and work with participating agencies on a daily basis. The lab is expected to speed up investigation by providing a faster turnaround on DNA testing, ballistics reports and other technical evidence.
There's long been a huge backlog of cases at the state crime lab, and it often takes a month or longer to get results.
