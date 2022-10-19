YAKIMA — Yakima County commissioners on Tuesday approved a $2.8 million contract with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments to operate a regional crime lab.

The funds come from about $49 million the county received in its first round of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

