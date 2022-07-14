YAKIMA — Yakima County soon could become home to anywhere from 50 to 100 Ukrainians seeking refuge from their war-torn country, said Paul Garcia, a former U.S. Special Forces commander helping with the effort.
Preparing for such an event, Yakima County commissioners this week approved using a $250,000 resettlement grant from the state Department of Commerce to help when they arrive.
Garcia of Yakima said Commissioner Amanda McKinney and Gov. Jay Inslee worked tirelessly to get the grant to Yakima in preparation for their arrival.
The grant can be used for rent, housing needs, transportation, employment, health care, school supplies, computers, food, clothing and other essential needs.
Garcia said many of the Ukrainian refugees have been traumatized by war and will need support.
There are about 100 Afghanistan people — skilled pilots, journalists and college professors — currently seeking refuge in Yakima County, Garcia said.
