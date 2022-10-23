YAKIMA — Yakima County Commissioners Amanda McKinney and LaDon Linde have agreed to a $60,000 settlement in lawsuits alleging they violated the Open Public Meetings Act.

The lawsuits were filed in the spring of 2021 by Yakima County Commissioner candidate Angie Girard, who seeks to unseat McKinney in the November general election, and Thurston County open government advocate Arthur West.



