YAKIMA — Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Alvin Lee Guzman Jr. was arraigned Monday on charges he sexually assaulted a woman.
Guzman, 44, is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties, and four counts of fourth-degree assault. He has been on unpaid administrative leave since Feb. 22, when the charges were filed in Kittitas County Superior Court. He pleaded not guilty.
The charges stem from a complaint a former intimate partner made to Yakima police in August that Guzman was assaulting her, according to Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic and court records.
In her request for a protective order against Guzman, the woman said Guzman on several occasions came into her bedroom while she was sleeping and would touch her or get on top of her. She said Guzman’s sexual assaults continued despite her telling him to stop, according to the documents.
Guzman would also verbally abuse her and threatened to have his sisters come to her house, which the documents said she interpreted as a threat. She said Guzman has also got on top of her and made it difficult for her to breathe, and tried to knock her down on separate occasions, the documents said.
The woman, in the request for the order, said she had a rape kit assembled to preserve evidence of the assaults, the documents said.
The order was granted, according to court records.
Brusic said Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney Greg Zempel has been named a special prosecutor for the case to avoid conflicts of interest with Brusic’s office.
Brusic said in an earlier interview that Guzman had spent a total of 10 years between two stints in the prosecutor’s office, with a period as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office between them. Guzman rejoined his office in May 2020, Brusic said. He prosecuted several high-profile homicide cases for the prosecutor’s office.
Records from Brusic’s office show Guzman was transferred out of the special assault unit Aug. 9, 2021, after the protective order petition was filed. After he was transferred, a misconduct complaint was filed against Guzman on Oct. 15, 2021, when two employees said Guzman hugged them or stroked their arms or backs.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.