YAKIMA — Dr. Teresa Everson, the health officer at the Yakima Health District since March 2018, is resigning.
Everson announced her departure Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the health district. She cited personal reasons for her resignation and will continue to serve as Yakima County’s health officer through Nov. 20, the release said.
She is also an assistant professor at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, where she practices and teaches family medicine. Before the novel coronavirus pandemic, Everson evenly split time between her family medicine practice there and her health officer role in Yakima.
Everson generally came to Yakima County a few days a month. But the time demanded by her role as health officer dramatically increased in early March, when the coronavirus pandemic reached Yakima County.
“It is with a heavy heart that I offer my resignation as Health Officer for the Yakima Health District. It has been an honor to work with the dedicated staff of the Yakima Health District, the Board of Health and our many committed community partners in service to the residents of Yakima County during this pandemic and over the past 2 1/2 years,” Everson said in the release.
“Unfortunately, my family and I can no longer sustain the costs of this position,” she said.
Everson served Yakima County at a critical time, according to the release.
“Through Dr. Everson’s leadership, Yakima County was able to successfully navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said. “With her experience and expertise, Dr. Everson worked in collaboration with Washington State Department of Health on statewide guidance and procedures for agriculture workers, long-term care facilities, testing strategies, safe school reopening and many other topics such as wildfire smoke safety.”
The health district will immediately begin the search for an interim replacement, according to the release.