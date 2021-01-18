Local health officials implore people not to line up at Yakima-area hospitals and health clinics for COVID-19 vaccines after Yakima Valley Memorial was met with a line of people outside its emergency room over the weekend.
Memorial opted to give out vaccines on Saturday and Sunday after a crowd materialized based on what local health officials said was misinformation on social media and through email.
"It came as a bit of surprise when we came in on Saturday and people were lining up outside the ER," said Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Memorial.
With people waiting outside, the hospital gave about 600 doses Saturday and Sunday, and its last 30 available doses early Monday. Brueggemann said the hospital didn't advertise and wasn't set up for a mass vaccine distribution, but did bring in extra staff to give the doses once they saw people lined up.
"This was a really tough decision for this weekend in terms of whether to vaccinate or turn people away," he said.
Staff thought about waiting a couple of days, but decided it was better just to get "the vaccinations into people's arms." He apologized for creating any confusion.
The hospital has no more vaccines available to the public at the moment. In the future, as doses are available, Memorial will set up a vaccine clinic with a scheduling system. People will not be able to just show up, he said.
Officials from Memorial and from the Yakima Health District encouraged people to make sure they are getting information about local vaccine distribution directly from the health district's website or their provider, not from non-official social media channels.
"They need to look at our website, health district website," said Lori Green, chief nursing officer at Memorial. "We absolutely want to vaccinate everyone. The No. 1 thing is we need vaccine. There have been no limitations on our part whatsoever in not being able to staff this clinic."
The situation over the weekend "has sparked a lot of confusion, frustration and it's unfortunate that it happened due to misinformation, but it did happen and Memorial had to make a real-time decision in whether they were going to turn people away or have some back in a couple of days," said Nathan Johnson, local emergency response coordinator for the Yakima Health District. "It's not the normal process. We want to community to know the idea is not line up in front of the hospital or clinics."