YAKIMA — A grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic was reached Thursday as Yakima Health District officials reported the county's 599th and 600th deaths from the disease.
The two deaths bring the total number of Yakima County COVID-19 deaths to 284 in 2021 and 600 overall since the pandemic began.
In Chelan and Douglas counties, 142 people have died due to COVID-19, according to the Chelan-Douglas Health District. Thirty-seven out of 142 deaths are from Douglas County, and 105 are from Chelan County.
YHD issued its weekly COVID-19 Trends Report on Tuesday, with data from the week of Nov. 29 through Dec. 6 added to its 2021 totals. Both the number of new COVID-19 cases (252) and the hospitalization rate per 100,000 cases (4.6 average over seven days) increased slightly from the previous week.
The report included a chart showing COVID-19 deaths by month over the past year, as of Dec. 6, 2021. The county's 300th death from COVID-19 was recorded in December 2020, and there were 54 deaths reported in January 2021, according to Yakima Health District via their COVID-19 data summary website.
As the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines began to be distributed one year ago, the rates of cases, hospitalizations and deaths declined in Yakima County during the first half of 2021.
Deaths fell to 26 in February, and were 10 or less in March, May, June and July, the health district reported.
Cases began climbing again in July as the delta variant started spreading across the U.S. The delta variant became the predominant variant in Washington in late July and spread faster than previous strains, health district officials said.
By August and September, 226 and 240 people with COVID-19 required hospitalization, with 87% and 83% of those cases in unvaccinated individuals, according to health district data. This resulted in 27 deaths in August and 65 deaths in September, the highest amount of Yakima County deaths since the pandemic began in spring 2020.
Data released earlier this week indicates 40 COVID-19 deaths in October and 24 in November; the most recently reported deaths make it five so far in December.
All COVID-19 deaths are individuals who tested positive for the virus and died due to related complications, according to the Yakima Health District.
While the majority of the deaths in 2021 have been unvaccinated individuals, there have been 149 hospitalizations and 40 deaths among fully vaccinated individuals since Jan. 1, 2021. Most of these deaths have been people age 80 or older, the health district reported Tuesday.
Some positive news in the data from Nov. 29 through Dec. 6 is that COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased across nearly all age groups during November. Only 20- to 34-year-olds in Yakima County had an increase in hospitalizations during November.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to be highest in the 65- to 79-year-old age group, according to the health district.
Mask survey
The Yakima County Healthcare Coalition completed another public mask survey Saturday, Dec. 4, with volunteers surveying 29 retail sites and recording 1,194 observations. The countywide mask rate is 69%, an improvement since the survey in August, but still lower than any time since June 2020.
Some of the lowest mask rates were 31% at a store in Granger and 36% at a large grocery store in Yakima. The highest rates were 98% at a store in Yakima and 97% in Wapato. As seen in previous surveys, females had a higher rate of mask use than males.
Masking, social distancing, testing, and vaccinating are the four things our community can do to get life back to normal, said Rhonda Hauff, co-chair of the Yakima County Healthcare Coalition.
"The science about the benefits of masks reducing the transmission of COVID-19 is well-founded. It's the one easy thing we can do to be good neighbors, while also protecting ourselves," Hauff said in a Dec. 8 news release from the coalition.
As the winter cold and flu season begins, it's more important than ever to do these things to protect the community, Hauff said. The emergence of the omicron variant demonstrates the adaptability of the virus and how it requires continual efforts to stay safe.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, masks offer protection against all variants and they are a simple but crucial tool in the fight against this virus, Hauff said.
"Just a few weeks after the governor reinstated the mask mandate on Aug. 23, the precipitous rise in COVID cases in Yakima County began to drop. This is proof that masks work," Hauff said. "We encourage everyone to wear masks indoors in public places, regardless of their vaccination status."
The Yakima County Healthcare Coalition is a coalition of volunteers from SignalHealth (an affiliate of Yakima Valley Memorial) and Yakima Neighborhood Health Services.
World staff writer Oscar Rodriguez contributed to this report.