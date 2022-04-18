YAKIMA — Yakima County commissioners say they are in no hurry to allocate $48.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds awarded to the county last year.
Instead, they want to assure the federal COVID-19 pandemic response and economic recovery funds are spent on vital projects that have no other funding options, said Commissioner Amanda McKinney.
The county received the first half of the funds — $24.4 million — in May 2021. A second round of an equal amount of funds will be released to the county next month.
None have been allocated yet.
Last week, the county opened the application process for entities seeking grants from the funds. Applications and eligibility requirements can be obtained on the county's website.
Projects related to public health and safety and municipal utility infrastructure will be funding priorities, McKinney said. Examples include projects improving public safety, mental health and substance abuse services as well as water utilities and road improvements.
McKinney describes ARPA funds as "a once-in-a-lifetime chance" to make investments that communities otherwise couldn't afford.
"We need to be able to look back in five years and say we made strong investments," she said.
There will be three grant application periods, with the first closing June 24. Projects approved in that cycle will be awarded funds Sept. 30.
A second round of applications will be accepted in 2023 and a third in 2024.
The deadline to allocate ARPA funds is Dec. 31, 2024, and they have to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026, McKinney said. The funds come with requirements, such as reporting execution plans followed by quarterly and annual reports, she said.
Projects will be ranked and approved by commissioners, though an advisory board of community members may be appointed to assist in reviewing and recommending projects.
