YAKIMA — The Yakima County Sheriff's Office will get a new armored vehicle to assist deputies responding to violent crime.

During a Monday study session, Yakima County commissioners agreed to award the sheriff's office $350,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the purchase.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

