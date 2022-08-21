Purchase Access

YAKIMA  — Yakima County is facing an unprecedented staffing shortage across all departments, with more than 40 unfilled positions.

The county employs 994 full-time workers. In July, there were 44 vacant positions spread across several departments with the largest shortfall — 11 unfilled positions — in the sheriff's office.



