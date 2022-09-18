Yakima court keeps video appearances for jail inmates

A monitor in a Yakima County jail courtroom shows the participants in a preliminary appearance hearing last spring. The court began using videoconferencing for in-custody jail hearings at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue the practice even as coronavirus cases decline.

 Yakima Herald-Republic/Donald W. Meyers

YAKIMA — When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Yakima County Superior Court took steps to help slow its spread through social distancing.

While most of those precautions have ended — limiting those attending trials to just the involved parties, jurors and court staff, installing plexiglass barriers in front of the court bench and the clerk's desks — one measure remains: Video appearances for defendants who are in custody while awaiting trial or sentencing.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?