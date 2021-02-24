YAKIMA — Yakima County residents have gotten good news recently on the COVID-19 front: declining case numbers and hospitalizations, a move to Phase 2 of the state's reopening plan and more in-person learning at school.
Though Yakima County and its fellow South Central counties appear in good shape to stay in Phase 2 — a decision that will come Thursday from the state — health officials warned against personal and professional complacency during a Board of Health meeting on Wednesday.
"Case counts are still relatively low. Hopefully we get to stay in Phase 2," said Shawn Magee, the Yakima Health District's environmental health director. "Our goal is to keep moving forward."
The rate of new cases per capita has dropped in Yakima County from 1,011 cases per 100,000 in the first two weeks of January to 364 per 100,000 people in the first two weeks of February, according to state numbers.
Magee asked people to keep masking up, practice social distancing and keep groups small.
"We're also encouraging restaurants to leave their Phase 1 operation setups intact if we unfortunately have to move backward" to Phase 1 as a precaution, he said.
Magee praised the hard work of businesses to pivot quickly into Phase 2, which took effect Valentine's Day.
Dr. Larry Jecha, interim county health officer, thanked health district employees for their work in February. "It's been a really busy month for the staff and I want to commend them. ... It's been quite a month," he said.
He also stressed the need for people to get vaccinated if they qualify. The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
"We know of all the variants (of COVID-19), the South African will probably be the one that will be most troublesome," Jecha said. "Even with that one, (vaccines) will still prevent serious illness and deaths, just like our flu vaccine. ... They're already working for boosters for variants in the future."
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine could be a big advantage in vaccinating those who are homeless, who work in agriculture, and others for whom it will be "hard to get that second dose. I think it has great potential," Jecha said. That vaccine could soon be approved for emergency use following a favorable report Wednesday from the FDA.