YAKIMA — Continuing financial losses are causing Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital officials to cut traveling staff.

The hospital confirmed to the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that it will reduce its use of traveling nurses within the next month, and will adjust its staffing in response to "large financial losses" it is facing in 2022.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.)

