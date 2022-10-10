YAKIMA — Six nurses and a police officer were treated after exposure to a hazardous substance at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Yakima Police spokeswoman Yvette Inzuza said several staff members at the hospital became ill after a nurse found a man smoking in one of the rooms at the hospital on Monday morning. A Yakima police officer who responded also became ill, she said.



___ (c)2022 Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) Visit Yakima Herald-Republic (Yakima, Wash.) at www.yakima-herald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?