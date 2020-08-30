YAKIMA — One of Yakima's new priorities to curb gang violence is to take away a major way gang members communicate: through graffiti.
The Yakima Police Department has documented at least 298 gang members, including 42 youths, operating in Yakima County who identify primarily with the Norteño or Sureño gangs.
They've also identified hot spots where those gang members make their presence known through graffiti — on fence lines, houses, even vehicles or garbage cans — to the opposing gang.
Gang graffiti gives officers intelligence about which gangs are active and operating in the area. The markings can spark violence between opposing gangs, although they aren't the sole cause of violence, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said.
"There is no question that graffiti, especially gang graffiti, drives violent crime," Murray said. "It can often predict when the next shooting will take place, and actual shootings have demonstrated this to be true."
But Murray emphasized, during a recent virtual town hall about Yakima's gangs, that graffiti in an area doesn't mean that all people who live in that area or who pass by it will be targeted by gangs.
"Typically when you see gang graffiti, it doesn't mean they are coming after you," he said. "They are picking a place to send a message to the other side."
Last year, Yakima received 4,411 reports of graffiti throughout the city. This year, staff has already received 3,531 reports, with a peak around April, according to department data.
During last week's virtual town hall about Yakima's gangs, YPD Officer Booker Ward estimated that a majority of the graffiti people see around the city is from gangs.
There can be a difference between tagging and gang-related graffiti. Tagging is still graffiti and is still a property crime, but some individuals who tag do so to make their personal mark on the world and aren't in a gang, Murray said.
Gang graffiti, by contrast, puts the collective gang at the forefront of the message, as is often showcased by the gang's name or symbols being written in the largest lettering.
Officers also can identify gang tags through certain numbers associated with the gangs, such as Sureños typically using the number 13 or Norteños using 14.
Murray said the quickest and most effective means of removing any connection between the messaging and violent crime is to get rid of the graffiti as quickly as possible.
"There are a few locations that are like billboards to them," he said. "They'll drive by to see the latest messages from the other side. If they don't see the messages, they might not retaliate."
Corrections Commander Maritza Davis and her staff have stepped up to help with graffiti abatement efforts. Davis had 12 open requests for graffiti abatement on Friday morning, sent to her staff through the city's Yak Back program.
Before city employees can paint over graffiti, they need permission from the property owner. Receiving permission is the most time-consuming part for her staff, Davis said.
"About 75% of my staff's time has been spent knocking on doors to get permission," she said.
Murray added most people give permission quickly. But sometimes property owners aren't home, or renters aren't able to grant permission to staff, he said.
"What people need to know is that it's just as illegal for us to paint property without permission with gray paint as it is for a tagger," he said. "We cannot paint your property without your permission."
Another challenge is that the hundreds of permissions the city has received will expire on Dec. 31, per a city ordinance Davis hopes the Yakima City Council will consider amending it, or her staff will have to start the process all over again.
"If we want to abate graffiti as quickly as possible, it's not going to work," Davis said.
Yakima residents have noticed and appreciated the city's consistent efforts to curb gang-related graffiti. City resident Analilia Núñez wanted to thank the police and codes departments for their work on what she said was a chronic graffiti problem in her area.
"They've been cleaning up the graffiti so quickly that the taggers have stopped tagging for more than a week now," Núñez said. "Also, after two drive-by shootings in my neighborhood, YPD provided more patrolling and helped deter gang activity."
Murray said an inspiration to start tackling gang violence through graffiti abatement came one morning while he was driving through the residential streets near Garfield elementary. Murray said about 90 % of the graffiti people will see there is gang-related.
On that particular morning, he spotted a gang tag on a crosswalk near the school.
"The children who live here shouldn't have to see that," he said. "It became my goal that they wouldn't have to. It's important to show people that it can be done."
What people can do
The city's graffiti abatement program authorizes staff to remove graffiti at the request of residents who submit requests. But the city noted in a news release that not all requests can be fulfilled through the program, due to limited supplies and available workforce.
The city prioritizes residential areas that have high rates of violent crime, Murray said.
"We have to hit where the tagging and where the violence is happening," he said.
Murray said the city will continue doing what it can to reduce graffiti but needs the community's help.
Property owners who have the means to paint over gang graffiti on their property can get a discount on paint at the Sherwin-Williams Paint Store on South First Street. Owners must first submit a request through the city's Yak Back system. A codes officer will then verify the graffiti is gang-related and provide a coupon for the discount, a city news release said.
Yakima also has received paint donations from Walmart and can provide a quart of paint, a brush, and a roller, to victims of gang graffiti who are willing to paint over the graffiti themselves. People should submit requests through Yak Back.
While city code authorizes a $25 fine for property owners who do not abate graffiti 10 days after being cited, city officials said that's a last resort.
"The city will do all it can to assist residents and property owners if they are victims of graffiti," city spokesman Randy Beehler said.