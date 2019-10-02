COULEE CITY — A Yakima man was run over by a car while he allegedly helped steal a pair of generators from a trailer at a Banks Lake campground.
Authorities believe Joseph Aaron Lacey, 19, and another man on Sept. 27 removed a padlock from the generators and then loaded them into a minivan, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Sept. 30 in Douglas County Superior Court.
When a group of three returned to the Ankeny Campground near Coulee City, they found Lacey and an unidentified suspect running from their trailer with the generators.
Lacey and his alleged accomplice threw the generators into a van and then climbed in themselves, but not before one of the campers grabbed hold of one of the suspects — it’s not clear who from the report.
The van began to speed off, dragging the man 15-20 feet, and nearly struck a woman with the group, the affidavit said. The driver of a white sedan parked close by then used the vehicle to ram the rear driver’s side of the pickup truck that the campers rode in and popped the truck’s tire, the affidavit said.
The driver of the pickup exited the truck and drew a firearm. The van returned and swerved toward the other two campers and then the sedan backed into a ditch and drove away, losing a piece of its bumper in the ditch, the affidavit said. The van fled the scene with the sedan.
During the commotion, the sedan struck Lacey and ran over his leg, the affidavit said. The campers pinned him down and then called 911. Lacey was transported to Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee, the affidavit said.
A Douglas County sheriff’s deputy interviewed Lacey at the medical center. Lacey told the deputy he stole one of the generators and placed it in the van, the affidavit said. The generators were estimated to each cost $1,100.
After he was medically cleared by the hospital, Lacey was arrested on suspicion of second-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault and two-counts of second-degree theft.
The Douglas County Prosecutor’s Office has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file charges.
Lacey was originally taken to the Okanogan County Jail, but was then transported to the Yakima County Jail, where he faces an unrelated possession of marijuana case.