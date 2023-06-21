WENATCHEE — One of three men charged in 2022 with drug trafficking charges pleaded Wednesday guilty in Chelan County Superior Court and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Brandon D. Lux, 36, of Yakima pleaded guilty with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.



