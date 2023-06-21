WENATCHEE — One of three men charged in 2022 with drug trafficking charges pleaded Wednesday guilty in Chelan County Superior Court and was sentenced to five years in prison.
Brandon D. Lux, 36, of Yakima pleaded guilty with unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
As a part of the plea deal, Chelan County prosecutors dropped a third charge of unlawful possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. Two other misdemeanor charges in Yakima and Kittitas counties were also dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Judge Travis Brandt sentenced Lux to 60 months in prison and another 12 months of community custody, according to Superior Court documents.
In an investigation that began March 2022, Lux and two others — Tyson J. Horner of Wenatchee and Nabiel D. Akhdary of Phoenix — were accused of being part of a drug trafficking group tied to Arizona, according to the Columbia River Drug Task Force.
Detectives recovered nearly 10,000 fentanyl pills, 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $16,000 in cash and two pistols.
Lux submitted an Alford plea — a type of plea that allows Lux to plead guilty to a reduced charge without admitting guilt — and said he was "highly addicted" to fentanyl but was not selling drugs, according to court documents.
"I am choosing to resolve the case and receive treatment services to address my addiction," Lux said in guilty plea. "Regarding the firearm, it is my brother’s gun and he had left it in my car after he had borrowed it. I should have been more diligent about knowing what it is in my vehicle and I take full responsibility for that."
Lux also said during Wednesday's sentencing hearing that jail has been a blessing for his addiction, according to court minutes filed Wednesday.
The other two suspects, Horner and Akhdary, have ongoing cases related to the case.
Akhdary, 44, was indicted in June 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Washington on one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams of fentanyl. He was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
He told investigators he brought a shipment of fentanyl with him as part of checked baggage when he flew from Arizona to Wenatchee, according to an affidavit filed in federal court.
Horner, 27, was indicted May 17 in the Spokane federal court on possession with intent to distribute 400 grams of fentanyl. He pleaded not guilty June 1 and is being held at the Spokane County Jail.
Horner in 2013 was implicated in the death of a 32-year-old man who overdosed on drugs allegedly purchased from Horner and another man. He was initially charged in Superior Court with controlled substance homicide but pleaded guilty in 2014 to a lesser charge of conspiracy to possess heroin.
