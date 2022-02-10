Yakima pizza maker will compete for title of world's fastest

YAKIMA — From the age of 7, Yakima’s Sarah Rike knew she wanted to make pizzas.
And she’s learned to make them really fast.
In January, Rike beat competitors from Domino’s franchises throughout Washington and Oregon to qualify for the World’s Fastest Pizza Maker competition.
The contest, sponsored by Domino’s, takes place every two years. This year’s competition is Feb. 16 in Dallas.
Rike is general manager of the Domino’s on 72nd Avenue. She started as a Domino’s cook 12 years ago.
To qualify for the regional event in Longview, Rike vied against cooks from restaurants in Yakima, Selah and Sunnyside. Her supervisor entered her into the competition because he was confident in her abilities.
“Sarah’s quick and accurate,” said Sean Jamieson, area supervisor of the five local Domino’s.
Both qualities are crucial.
Contestants make three large one-topping pizzas — one pepperoni, one mushroom and one extra cheese. They start by hand-stretching fresh dough, then adding sauce and toppings.
Judges look at accuracy of ingredient weight, placement and quality. The criteria match the standards for every pizza leaving a Domino’s restaurant.
The quality of a competition pizza “is nothing different from an actual order, made during busy stressful hours,” Jamieson said.
Rike’s winning time at regionals was 1 minute, 36 seconds, including one penalty that resulted in added time. Pizzas are placed on a screen while cooks prepare them. The penalty was for part of the screen showing.
“We are judged in stretching/saucing, portioning weights and placement. If we are overweight on portions or the placement isn’t done up to standards you get penalized and can get up to a total of nine penalties,” Rike said. Penalties can add up to 2 minutes and 15 seconds to a score.
She won the regional competition with only a week’s worth of practice.
“Winning means a lot to me because I struggle with intense anxiety,” she said. “So getting up and doing that in front of people was an accomplishment for me. But winning just made it more worth it.”
At age 7, Rike’s family moved in next door to Jack McPherson, who was a Domino’s area supervisor, and he encouraged her to see him as soon as she was able to work. Rike has been working for Domino’s since she was 16.
McPherson stayed in touch with Rike, congratulating her when she became a general manager and calling her after regionals.
That meant a lot to Rike.
“I’m not just accomplishing things for myself, but making people proud along the way,” Rike said
Prior to the regional contest, Rike didn’t know how intense the competition would be.
Timed by a co-worker, Rike worked up a sweat and became short of breath while practicing. But it helped her learn to deal with the pressure of cooking in front of judges, and she said it improved her technique.
Now she’s looking forward to the World’s Fastest Pizza Maker contest in Dallas and improving her time.
“It feels exciting to represent the Washington and Oregon region at the competition, but I’m also super nervous,” she said.