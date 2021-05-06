YAKIMA — A Yakima Valley man has won a $2.7 million Lotto jackpot.
The ticket was sold at the Safeway store in Sunnyside, according to a news release from Washington's Lottery.
On Saturday, the 25-year-old man, a construction worker, went to the Safeway store and scanned his lottery ticket in a Washington Lottery machine. The display asked if he wanted to reinvest his winnings and to click OK. He was going to throw the ticket away but decided to rescan it and learned he won a prize.
The cashier notified him that the cash award was more than $600 and he would have to claim the prize by notifying a Washington Lottery office.
When he got home, he looked at his ticket and saw his ticket matched the numbers for the $2.7 million jackpot.
"This certainly will make our retirement years quite a bit easier," the man said. His name was not released.
The winner and his wife claimed the prize at the Washington Lottery's Yakima Regional Office on Wednesday, the same day the office reopened after being closed due to the pandemic.