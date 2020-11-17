YAKIMA — Yakima health officials have decided to halt plans for high school students to return to in-person learning.
"Given the increase in disease activity across the state, the Yakima Health District and local school officials do not want to jeopardize the younger grade levels from having to go back into remote learning," the health district announced Sunday in a news release. "For this reason, all plans for in-person learning for high school students will be paused until further notice."
Local health officials met with school superintendents.
"We wanted to meet with them and hear whatever concerns everyone had," said Ryan Ibach, the health district's chief operating officer.
While some superintendents said they would have to get formal approval from their school boards, there was broad consensus among them on the plan, he said. They don't want to jeopardize the gains they've made in allowing younger students back on campus, and they don't want to bring back high schoolers now only to have to shut down again down the line, Ibach said.
Kindergarten through eighth grade will continue to open up as planned, the health district said. The vast majority of high school students in the Yakima Valley had yet to return to in-person learning. Many school districts have brought back younger students to school buildings.
The Naches Valley School District has welcomed back high-schoolers on a split schedule so they're not all in the building at the same time. The Yakima, Sunnyside, West Valley and Grandview districts have had small groups of high school students on campus for specific reasons such as lack of internet access at home, struggles in certain classes or difficulty with online learning. They will be allowed to continue their current in-person schedules, spokespeople from those districts said Monday.
"The recommendation is to continue with the small groups," Ibach said.
Some Yakima County districts, such as Toppenish, were planning to bring high-schoolers back this month. Sunnyside was planning to bring them back in December. Others, such as Yakima and West Valley, were planning to wait until late January when the second semester starts.
"Bringing back high-schoolers on a full schedule, we didn't have any plans to do that anyway," West Valley spokesperson Nick Sybouts said. "It doesn't affect our plan."
That said, if conditions aren't safer by January the district may reassess its timeline, he said.
"We are definitely working with the Yakima Health District to make sure we're creating that safe environment," Sybouts said. "That's got to be our top priority."
The Yakima School District is taking a similar view, district spokesperson Kirsten Fitterer said.
"Since the get-go we've been prioritizing the health and safety of our staff and our students first," she said.
COVID case numbers have spiked statewide over the past two weeks, and Yakima County's numbers have seen a parallel increase. Inslee's office on Sunday announced a host of new emergency restrictions, including an end to in-person dining in restaurants and bars as well as closure of movie theaters, indoor gyms and bowling alleys. The order also limited capacity at grocery stores, retailers and other businesses.
Schools were not part of the new state order. The state Department of Health advised districts to keep working with local health districts. Thus far, those efforts have worked, Ibach said.
"We have seen incredible success by the schools that have conducted in-person learning thus far," he said in the news release. "Since schools have begun to return to in-person learning, there have been a total of 61 confirmed cases among students and staff that have been physically at school while infectious. Of those 61, only two individuals are believed to have acquired COVID-19 while at the school. We know that our local schools are following all the necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the environment continues to be low-risk to our young learners."