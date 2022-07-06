YAKIMA — As the state's Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council becomes an independent state agency, its decision on two adjacent solar farms in the Yakima Valley could happen by the end of this month.
The EFSEC became independent on June 30, according to a 2022 law passed by the Legislature which hopes to provide greater public transparency for the consideration of planned energy production sites in Washington, council director Sonia Bumpus announced in a recent news release.
"The current legislation promotes a streamlined application review by adding a pre-application process to boost the completeness of submitted applications," Bumpus wrote. "In addition, it allows the EFSEC to review applications for new project types such as green hydrogen, clean energy product manufacturing facilities and storage facilities.
"This legislation, which (became) law on June 30, also includes methods for increased protection of cultural resources and environmental justice," she wrote.
Established in 1970, many of the projects the EFSEC has considered in recent years have been solar power farms — large arrays of thousands of solar panels generating energy for utility companies. Most of these have been proposed in Central and Eastern Washington, and two pending applications are for the eastern portion of Yakima County.
The projects, High Top Solar and Ostrea Solar, were submitted by Cypress Creek Renewables, an integrated solar and storage company based in Santa Monica, Calif. It plans to lease rangeland about 20 miles east of Moxee to build two 80-megawatt solar farms.
The proposed projects are immediately east of the Black Rock Solar Energy Project, a solar power facility which will feature 264,000 solar panels spread over a 1,060-acre site on both sides of State Route 24.
All three of these projects would be on land leased from rancher Zine Badissy, whose family owns large tracts of farmland in eastern Yakima County.
A public hearing on the High Top and Ostrea solar projects, which are being considered together, was held on June 1, and during that hearing, the council agreed to an expedited process request from Cypress Creek Renewables.
This means the council will make its recommendation on the projects within 60 days, a window which ends July 31, said Cynthia Smith, interim media liaison for the EFSEC.
Smith noted that the EFSEC recommendations still must be approved by the governor, as outlined in state statutes. This process did not change after the new legislation took effect, she added.
The High Top and Ostrea sites cover roughly 1,600 acres each, with the solar panels and other equipment planned on 613 and 908 acres, respectively, almost entirely north of State Route 24, said Tai Wallace, senior director of development for Cypress Creek Renewables, during the June 1 public hearing, which was conducted online.
Two separate projects are proposed because they would be served by different power lines in the area. Ostrea will deliver power through Bonneville Power Administration lines, while the High Top project would use PacifiCorp's lines.
Battery storage — which has seen its technology costs decrease by 80% over the past 10 years — also is an option for the two solar farms, Wallace said.
Comments, questions
There were a few questions and objections to the two solar farm projects, with environmental advocates noting their proximity to the already approved Black Rock solar project and the nearby Wautoma Solar proposal in western Benton County.
Stan Isley of the Yakima Valley Audubon Society and Michael Tobin, district manager of the North Yakima Conservation District, were concerned about the siting process, the conversion of potential farmland to other uses, and its effects on sage grouse and other wildlife in the area.
District 1 County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said while she was neither for nor against the High Top and Ostrea projects, she believes county residents and elected officials should have more input on solar farm proposals.
While the state's EFSEC, and ultimately Gov. Jay Inslee, will consider approval for the High Top and Ostrea solar projects (and previously approved the Goose Prairie solar project, eight miles east of Moxee), the Black Rock project was approved through the county.
Developers with BayWa.r.e, Solar Projects LLC, based in Irvine, Calif., pursued Black Rock's approval through Yakima County planning officials, with Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier hosting a May 5 public hearing on the matter before approving a conditional use permit for the project on May 19. Construction is scheduled to start next spring, and the facility could be running by the end of 2024.
EFSEC is the state agency charged with providing one-stop permitting for certain types of major energy projects in Washington. It specifies the conditions of construction and operation, then manages an environmental and safety oversight program of facility and site operations.
Smith, the EFSEC spokesperson, said the Wautoma Solar Project application is "incoming" and a formal public hearing on the proposal will be scheduled in the coming months. The developer has not requested an expedited process, meaning the council has 12 months within receipt of the application to make a recommendation, she added.