YAKIMA — A Yakima woman accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $59,000 in COVID-19 relief funding pleaded not guilty in federal court Monday, according to court documents.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Washington alleges Karla Padilla, also known as Karla Padilla-Reyna, 48, submitted false information to receive pandemic-related loans from the federal government in 2020 and 2021.
According to a news release from the office, Padilla received one Economic Injury Disaster Loan and two Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling more than $59,000 for her collectible car business, Queen B Collectibles. The attorney's office alleges the collectibles business was not legitimate, with no employees, receipts or business operations, and was not eligible for the funding. The office alleges Padilla submitted false information to collect the loans.
Padilla is also accused of trying to obtain four additional Economic Injury Disaster Loans for the business, the release said. Those loans were not funded, according to the release.
Padilla was charged with seven counts of fraud and was released after pleading not guilty in federal court Monday, according to court documents.
A jury trial is scheduled for July 25 in Yakima for the case, which is being overseen by U.S. District Court Judge Mary K. Dimke, according to the court docket.
Padilla could not be reached for comment, and her attorney declined to comment for this article.
A COVID-19 Relief Fraud Strike Force was created in February to investigate and prosecute fraud related to COVID-19 relief programs. The Small Business Administration Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Department of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration led the investigation.
"We will continue to work together with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute those who abuse and misuse COVID-19 relief funding, and to strengthen our communities by protecting our small and local businesses," said Vanessa R. Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.
