NCW — Alex Ybarra's campaign for state representative had raised nearly $100,000 by Tuesday, far surpassing that of his challenger.
Ybarra, R-Quincy, was appointed in January to serve the 13th Legislative District, which covers Lincoln, Kittitas and parts of Grant and Yakima counties. Ellensburg Democrat Steve Verhey is running against him in the Nov. 5 election.
As of Tuesday Ybarra had raised $99,274, including $94,222 cash and $5,052 in-kind donations, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Verhey had raised $3,920 cash as of Tuesday, according to the PDC. Among his top donors were Sylvia Hammond and her husband, David, who contributed a total of $750.
Hammond, an Ephrata Democrat, ran against Ellensburg Republican Matt Manweller for this position last year. Manweller, who was facing sexual misconduct allegations, was re-elected despite announcing his intention to resign, so Ybarra was appointed to replace him.
Most contributions to Ybarra's campaign were from businesses and political action committees.
The House Republican Organizational Committee gave $5,000 in-kind.
Those contributing $2,000 included Premera Blue Cross and energy companies like Phillips 66. Also in the group were organizations representing interests such as housing and the food and hospitality industries.
Donations of $1,000 came from Microsoft, Walmart, AT&T and Verizon. Also donating that amount were businesses and organizations representing health care, insurance, banking, debt collection, agriculture and biotechnology.