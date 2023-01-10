Boeing (copy)

This photo shows a Boeing test and evaluation flight of a 737 MAX 10 around Mt. Rainier in Washington. 

 Paul Weatherman/via Boeing

SEATTLE — Following three miserable years of contraction in Boeing's commercial airplane business, the company in 2022 took substantial steps toward a recovery, reflected in Tuesday's release of its final jet order and delivery figures.

That wasn't enough though to match the 2022 performance of bitter rival Airbus, which both built more planes and won more orders.



