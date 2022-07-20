Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

KENNEWICK — The drought declaration for Eastern Washington has been lifted by the Washington state Department of Ecology after the second wettest May through June for the state since 1895.

However, the U.S. Drought Monitor still shows Benton County from about the Tri-Cities and all of Franklin County rated as "abnormally dry."



___ (c)2022 Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) Visit Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.) at www.tri-cityherald.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?