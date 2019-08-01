WENATCHEE — A 24-year-old Wenatchee man was sentenced to three years in prison this week after he and his sister were found in possession drugs two years ago.
A Washington State Patrol trooper pulled over a car driven by Veronica Hernandez-Rodriguez on Highway 2 outside Leavenworth because he suspected the window tint was too dark, according to a probable cause affidavit filed July 23, 2018 in Chelan County Superior Court.
The car smelled of marijuana and a trooper saw what he believed to be Xanax, an anti-anxiety medicine, while Jaime DeJesus Hernandez, riding as a passenger, was looking for insurance and registration documents in a center console, the affidavit said.
Troopers searched the car and found cocaine, a large baggie of Xanax pills, psilocybin mushrooms, several baggies of marijuana, marijuana, prescription pills, a scale, and cash.
Charges weren’t filed against Hernandez and Hernandez-Rodriguez for almost a year.
Hernandez pleaded guilty July 22 to possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of Xanax with intent to deliver and possession of psilocybin. Prosecutors dropped a charge of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
He was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison to be followed by a year of Department of Corrections supervision.
Hernandez-Rodriguez, 20, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possess of Xanax with intent to deliver, possession of psilocybin and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. She has an Aug. 14 court date set.