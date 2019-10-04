SPOKANE — A 28-year-old Soap Lake man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine.
Daniel Alfredo Coreas Jr. pleaded guilty July 2 in U.S. District Court in Spokane to possession of more than five grams of meth with intent to distribute.
In a search of Coreas’ home June 12, 2018, officers with the Grant County Interagency Narcotic Enforcement Team seized 18 grams of meth.
Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced Coreas to 84 months in prison to be followed by four years of court supervision.