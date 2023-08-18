Wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia

Smoke rises during the wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 17, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. 

YELLOWKNIFE, Northwest Territories; KELOWNA, British Columbia — Residents from the remote northern Canadian city of Yellowknife scrambled to get out of town before flames blocked their exit on Friday, while another wildfire in the western province of British Columbia prompted new evacuation orders.

A state of emergency was declared early on Friday in Kelowna, a city some180 miles east of Vancouver with a population of about 150,000. The Pacific province said the next 24 to 48 hours could be the most difficult.

A general view of the wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada, Aug. 17, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. 
Smoke rises during the wildfire in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada Aug. 17, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. 
A pink sky is seen as wildfires threatened the Northwest Territories town of Yellowknife, Canada, Aug. 17, 2023. 
People line up outside of a local school to register to be evacuated, as wildfires threatened the Northwest Territories town of Yellowknife, Canada, Aug. 17, 2023. 
People wait in line at the airport, as they prepare to be evacuated from wildfires threatening the Northwest Territories town of Yellowknife, Canada, Aug. 17, 2023. 


