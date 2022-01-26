Elvis Garcia, left, works with Wenatchee High School band members in December 2019. A Pinnacles Prep student, right, works on a science experiment. Garcia and Pinnacles Prep are the recipients of Wenatchee's 2021 Civil Rights & Social Justice Awards.
World file photo/Don Seabook (left)
Provided photo (right)
WENATCHEE — The city of Wenatchee has selected Pinnacles Prep and Yogi Grind owner Elvis Garcia as the recipients of its 2021 Civil Rights & Social Justice Awards.
The annual awards honor individuals, groups or organizations for their contributions toward advancing civil rights and social justice initiatives in Wenatchee. Usually recipients are celebrated at the Martin Luther King Jr. Multicultural Festival held by the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
However, the city decided to announce the recipients after the event was scaled back due to the pandemic.
In addition to owning the Yogi Grind, a yoga studio and cafe in downtown Wenatchee that opened in 2019, Garcia is also the founder and executive director of the Elvis Garcia Foundation as well as a member of the Hispanic Business Council and Housing Authority Board.
The Elvis Garcia Foundation promotes higher education as a basic human need and essential to a healthy democracy. In 2021, Garcia led the effort to display Celebration of Diversity banners in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee to raise money for scholarships and grants for underprivileged marginalized students to further their education.
"The banners hung proudly during Pride month on main streets and sold out within a month," states a city Facebook post about the awards.
Pinnacles Prep is a public charter school that opened in August 2021 for sixth- and seventh-graders and will expand to include other grades. Located on Chelan Avenue, Pinnacles Prep renovated the former Wenatchee Community Center into a learning space.
"Pinnacles was founded on the belief that schools should be hubs of connection, providing resources and enrichment that will better our community as a whole," states a city Facebook post, "so that, together, we can build a school that not only cultivates the future leaders of our Valley but also celebrates the cultures and traditions that make Wenatchee unique."
The city consulted with other local agencies, including the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, regarding the awards after it did not receive any nominations from local residents. The city accepts year-round nominations for the awards via the city's website (wwrld.us/344oFOG).
