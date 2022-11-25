FRESNO, Calif. — Sheets of paper that read, “This property is not abandoned,” were taped in windows and on the sides of the mobile home that Lynn Harbin owned for the past 34 years near Yosemite National Park.

It was a last ditch-effort to save it after she was told to remove or surrender her home to the National Park Service earlier this year without compensation. The bulldozers sent to destroy it last month paid little heed to her notices as they demolished her home and others in the El Portal Trailer Park.



©2022 The Fresno Bee. Visit at fresnobee.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

