Thomas Sachs of the East Wenatchee Grange guides his hog, R-2, to a stall during setup for the North Central Washington Fair Wednesday afternoon in Waterville. Sachs also has a second hog named D-2. Just R-2 is up for auction. Judges will look at both pigs Thursday morning.
Evalee Shafer, left, and Tiera Miller, both with Mansfield FFA, brush their steers Loomis and Teddy during North Central Washington Fair setup Wednesday afternoon. This is the first year the cousins are selling cattle at the fair.
Some participants in the poultry category at the North Central Washington Fair are placing photos for display because of a breakout in avian flu. Here, Mary Doyle, with Chelan Caballeros 4-H, goes through pictures of hens she and her sister Celia are showing at the fair.
WATERVILLE — Goats, hogs and steers, oh my! Animals were unloaded into their pens Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the North Central Washington (NCW) Fair this weekend.
Kids of all ages from Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H and Patrons of Husbandry Grange clubs are getting ready to show and auction their animals.
The NCW Fair exhibitor list shows 269 kids signed up to bring livestock.
Starting at 3 p.m., participants could get their livestock checked by a vet and weighed before putting them in their decorated pens.
Two hogs, R-2 and D-2, touched snouts through the bars of their pens. By Saturday, R-2 will hopefully be sold.
Their handler, Thomas Sachs, explained that while just R-2 is up for auction, judges will look at both pigs Thursday morning. The judges look at the physical condition of the animals as well as how well they respond to their handlers to determine the score.
Sachs is part of the East Wenatchee Grange, and got inspired to raise and show animals from his parents, who were 4-H members.
Goats began to arrive soon after pigs, many on leashes.
George, Pepper, Mango and Mocha were split between two pens and owned by four friends in Mansfield 4-H.
Brielle Farrington, George’s handler, said she’s been involved with the club for four years. She usually expects around $700 when she auctions off a goat.
“I use the money to pay for food for the goats,” she said, explaining that she keeps one goat at a time. She said George is the off-spring of the goat she sold last year.
Brooklyn Kooy, 12, set up hay and water for Bob the horse. She said Bob belongs to her grandma, but she’s been riding him since she was 5.
Kooy will compete in a number of riding competitions — western and English classes, which feature different types of riding saddles, and bareback, with no saddle at all.
Last year, she took home the title of overall highest class, which was a combined score of all the shows she competed in over the summer.
“I like to practice,” she said on why she enjoys competing. “And I just love horses. They’re my favorite animal.”
Unfortunately, among the noise of animals, clucking was missing. An avian flu outbreak meant no poultry could be shown this year.
Mary Doyle, an 11-year-old involved with Chelan Caballeros 4-H, showed off pictures of the birds she would have shown.
Doyle said kids can still sell poultry based on photos, and a dummy bird will be used for judging on handling.
“You grab it, two fingers under the belly and around the legs,” she said, pointing to her photo example. The other hand goes on the bird’s back in order to lift the feathers to show the judges its skin.
Evalee Shafer and Tiera Miller were two of the first to unload their steers into the barn. Shafer got her steer, Loomis, in late spring. Miller on the other hand has had Teddy since he was a calf. She said she used to hand feed him three bottles of milk a day.
“It’s gonna be hard to get rid of him,” Miller said.
Shafer and Miller said they joined Mansfield FFA three years ago.
“I think all kids should experience taking care of an animal,” Shafer said.
They said they’ve shown chickens, pigs and rabbits, but this is their first year selling cattle. They explained steer are auctioned at around a dollar per pound.
So far, Miller and Shafer said they are enjoying the experience and look forward to the weekend. But when Miller was asked about raising another steer?
“Mom’s not letting me get another bottle calf,” she said.
