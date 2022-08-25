Purchase Access

WATERVILLE — Goats, hogs and steers, oh my! Animals were unloaded into their pens Wednesday afternoon in preparation for the North Central Washington (NCW) Fair this weekend.

Kids of all ages from Future Farmers of America (FFA), 4-H and Patrons of Husbandry Grange clubs are getting ready to show and auction their animals.



Libby Williams (509) 661-5210

l.williams@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

