WENATCHEE — A panel of community activists will share their stories at 7 p.m. Wednesday during a Zoom discussion.
The “Your Vote Matters” forum is being hosted by Young Professionals of NCW, NCW Young Voters and NCW Libraries.
Kenzie Converse will serve as moderator. The panelists are Donny Guerrero, Alex Romero, Stephanie Jordan and Isabela Rodriguez. They will explain how and why they got involved in civic engagement, give ideas for turning passion into action and steps for people of any age to get involved at all levels — from registering to vote to staying informed about the issues and making a difference. The panelists also will answer questions live.
The event is free and open to the public. To participate, register at wwrld.us/3iSvc1x.
The event is part of Young Professionals Week, a networking program specifically for those under 30. All ages are invited to attend the forum.
NCW Young Voters is a nonpartisan coalition of voters age 18-29 advocating for more participation in voting and local politics.
The group also has scheduled virtual candidate forums in October and will stream them on its Facebook age.
- 5 p.m. Oct. 2: Washington Secretary of State candidates Kim Wyman and Gael Tarleton
- 6 p.m. Oct. 6: Chelan County Commission candidates Dale England and Tiffany Gering.
NCW Young Voters hosted state representative District 12 candidates — incumbent Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, and challenger Adrianne Moore, D-Winthrop, on Aug. 27. The video is available on the group’s Facebook page.
For voter registration information contact the auditor’s office in your county or go to votewa.gov. Local libraries also have voter registration forms that are available for pickup during curbside hours.