A version of this story appeared in the Douglas County Empire Press.
WATERVILLE — Found! Black & White Bunny!
Gabe Graham, 8, spread the good news across Waterville with 10 copies of a hand-drawn poster, he said. The posters hang in the Waterville Town Hall, Waterville Family Foods, post office and Waterville Public Library.
A runaway black-and-white bunny ran around the blacktop in front of the Waterville swimming pool, chased by a cat on July 19.
“I was just getting out of the pool because we finished swim practice,” Graham said. “When I saw the rabbit, I was like, ‘Woah.’”
The cat chased the bunny to exhaustion. Graham, with the help of his mother, Aja Graham, and Laura Spaulding, rescued the rabbit.
“We cornered it with our beach towels and picked it up,” Aja Graham said.
“I took left, Mom took right, and my friend’s mom took the middle,” Gabe Graham said.
The Grahams walked home with the bunny and placed it in an old guinea pig cage.
Aja Graham decided to rescue the bunny because, “I guess, knowing it’s a domestic bunny; knowing it’s not supposed to be in the wild; seeing it get chased by a cat,” she said.
Lettuce is the rabbit’s favorite food, Gabe said.
The same day, Gabe made his posters.
“I spelled some stuff wrong, so Mom cut it (the picture of the bunny) out and put it on another (poster),” he said.
The black-and-white bunny resides with Chelsea Morris and her family who, if no one claims the bunny, has plans to adopt.
As of Wednesday, no one reached out to claim the bunny.
Anyone missing a black-and-white bunny may call Aja Graham at (509) 881-4593.
