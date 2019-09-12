WENATCHEE — Youth United's Color Rush, originally set for Sunday, has been moved to May.
An exact date has not yet been scheduled. Those who already registered can either get a complimentary pass for the spring or a full refund.
"Through the permitting process of establishing a new, scenic route on the Apple Capital (Recreation) Loop Trail, in order to accommodate one set of criteria, adjustments were made to the route which inadvertently resulted in segments that are non-ADA accessible," said Eduardo Mata, student United Way president, in a news release.
Holding a non-accessible event wasn't an option, he said.
The annual 5K and fun run raises money for Youth United and Student United Way's Student Opportunities Fund. For more information, contact United Way at 663-8261 or info@uwncw.org.