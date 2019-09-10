WENATCHEE — A month before voting starts for the fall election, YWCA North Central Washington will host a forum on women casting ballots, running for office and leading.
Titled "Standing at the Polls," the discussion will start at noon Sept. 24 in the Women's Empowerment Center on the lower level of YWCA's 212 First St. headquarters. It's part of the organization's quarterly panel series.
A moderator will ask the panelists questions about political participation, issues women in government face and how others can get involved. An audience Q&A will follow.
"YWCA NCW is committed to bringing crucial social justice topics to the community table in an effort to promote discussion surrounding issues that harm not only our community but our country," Programs Manager Dusti Mahoney said in a news release. "We are ecstatic to be hosting this panel on voting, with the hopes we can educate, and encourage more women in our community to step into positions of leadership."
Those with valid student IDs or current class schedules can buy tickets at the door for $10. Otherwise, tickets are $15 at ywcancw.eventbrite.com. The price includes lunch.
Voting begins Oct. 18 for the Nov. 5 general election, which includes local races for mayor, city council and school board. There's also a race for state representative in the 13th Legislative District, which includes part of Grant County.