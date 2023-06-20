Juneteenth 2023

People attend YWCA's Juneteenth event at Walla Walla Point Park Monday. 

 World photo/Gabriel Garcia

WENATCHEE — At least 40 people celebrated the YWCA of North Central Washington's Juneteenth Freedom Day event at Walla Walla Point Park on Monday.

Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the last enslaved people in Texas hearing they were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19, 1865, around 2,000 Union soldiers arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to tell the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state.



Gabriel Garcia: (509) 661-5210

garcia@wenatcheeworld.com

