WENATCHEE — At least 40 people celebrated the YWCA of North Central Washington's Juneteenth Freedom Day event at Walla Walla Point Park on Monday.
Juneteenth is a national holiday commemorating the last enslaved people in Texas hearing they were free — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19, 1865, around 2,000 Union soldiers arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, to tell the more than 250,000 enslaved people in the state.
Since then, many communities throughout the country have celebrated Juneteenth, and in 2021 President Joe Biden signed a law making the day a national holiday.
Attendees Monday played games, like cornhole and Connect Four, and around nine organizations had tables, such as Wenatchee Pride, Wenatchee Valley College Queer Straight Alliance, Pinnacles Prep, Planned Parenthood, and the Chelan County Democrats. NCW Libraries provided children's books that taught about Juneteenth and Black culture. Nammy Healthy Zone provided energy teas and there was face painting by PNW FunZone.
Dusti Mahoney, programs manager for the YWCA, said Juneteenth celebrations across the country are normally relaxed events with barbecues, block parties, and dances.
“It’s important to me the event kind of has that vibe; that it has that laid-back barbecue ‘without barbecue because that had too many hoops to it’ kind of vibe to it," Mahoney said. “We did that on a smaller scale, but on a funner scale is what we are going for.”
But you didn't have to go to a laid back event to observe Juneteenth, according to Mahoney. She said people could support Black-owned businesses, artists and content creators. She also said it was important to learn from Black content creators.
“I think also just centering Black voices and Black experiences in that learning (is important)," Mahoney said. “When you tell people to go learn about something, right now what that means is that they are going to learn from someone on social media and I think it is really important to recognize a lot of the effort and work that goes into the creation of that content that you get to learn from.”
It is the third Juneteenth event by the YWCA.
“We wanted to make sure people are able to get information that they wouldn't necessarily be exposed to otherwise, so we want to center those marginalized voices and those marginalized experiences,” Mahoney said. “Lots of people have the day off and they don’t know why. I think it is important to get folks the chance to know why.”
She hopes people can take away from the event the urge to know more about the Black experience and about other marginalized groups.
“I think they need to take away that there is a community for inclusivity here. That there are people that are working really hard to uplift voices and to make sure that the whole of the human experience is heard,” Mahoney said.
Parents came to the event to educate themselves about the holiday and to introduce their children to it.
Kathyrn Bonny was with her husband and two young daughters.
“I wasn’t raised to know about it (Juneteenth). I didn’t know about it when I was young and I think that’s shameful,” Bonny said. “It is important I think that we all understand and educate ourselves about Juneteenth, and also introduce our children to it at a young age so it’s not like me when I’m an adult and I find out what it is and what it means when it’s so important.”
Another mother, Jess Ingman, was there with her two young sons to connect herself and her family to organizations and people to have conversations about race.
“I have a lot of learning and unlearning to do around systemic racism as a white woman and as a white parent, and I want to be race-conscious as I raise my boys and I want them to learn about our history as a country,” Ingman said. “We’re really trying to support groups like the YWCA that are helping us educate our kids and our families.”
“I think it is very important to be here (as an organization) because there would not be any LGBTQIA+ liberation without Black, queer leaders,” said Kelsey Riggs, who was representing Wenatchee Pride at the event.
