WENATCHEE — The lower level of YWCA North Central Washington’s headquarters at 212 First St. is now the YWCA Women’s Empowerment Center.
It was previously Café AZ’s, which offered culinary and food service job training, but it’s recently been used for workshops and a quarterly panel.
The goal is to help women grow personally and professionally and achieve economic self-sufficiency by building self-confidence, developing job and life skills, and gaining relevant work experience.
“We are so excited to be offering these workshops in the community where women and girls of all ages can gather to socialize, practice self-care and empower one another,” Alyssa Martinez-Garcia, YWCA NCW deputy director, said in a news release.
Workshops and programs include civic engagement, entrepreneurship, financial literacy, salary negotiation, self-care, wellness and leadership.
Weekly workshops are $10, including all materials, and financial assistance is available. To register, visit ywcancw.org/WEC or call 662-3531, ext. 112.
YWCA also hosts free weekly groups like nondenominational Bible study at 1 p.m. Thursdays and Narcotics Anonymous for women at 5 p.m. Fridays.
The Women’s Empowerment Center also serves as hub for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program for local employers.