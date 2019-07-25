WENATCHEE — The YWCA Thrift Store will stop operating at the end of September as the organization restructures its leadership and programming.
The store offered free clothing for people in need and as a training opportunity for people entering the workforce, according to the release.
“(The store) unfortunately has not been as successful as we would have liked,” said
YWCA Board Member Wendy Dalpez in a Thursday press release. “Due to budget limitations, we have decided it wise to use our funds to ensure that we can continue to operate our critical service programs such as our emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, and transitional housing programs.”
The organization will use the closure as an opportunity to plan for a future without its longtime executive director, Jenny Pratt, according to the release. She retired in July after serving 18 years with the organization.
The YWCA is looking for volunteer cashiers to help with the closure. Interested people can call Laura Cale at (509) 662-3521.