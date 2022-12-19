KYIV — Russian President Vladimir Putin said the situation in Russian-held parts of Ukraine was “extremely difficult” on Tuesday while his Ukrainian counterpart drove home the message by visiting a frontline town that Russia has long tried and failed to capture.

Addressing Russia’s security services, Putin told operatives they needed to significantly improve their work in one of his clearest public admissions yet that the invasion he launched almost 10 months ago is not going to plan.



