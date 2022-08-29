Alexander Shulga with his dog next to him reacts in front of his home destroyed by a strike in Mykolaiv

Alexander Shulga, with his dog next to him, stands in front of his home that was destroyed by a Russian strike in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Monday.

 Reuters/Umit Bektas

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian troops to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had halted the attack in its tracks and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv.

Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone on the offensive in the south for the first time after a period of striking Russian supply lines, in particular bridges across the strategically-important River Dnipro, and ammunition dumps.



