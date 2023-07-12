WORLD-NEWS-UKRAINE-G7-GET

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (not pictured) speak to the media on the second day of the 2023 NATO Summit on July 12, 2023, in Vilnius, Lithuania. The summit is bringing together NATO members and partner countries heads of state from July 11-12 to chart the alliance’s future, with Sweden’s application for membership and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine as major topics on the summit agenda. 

NEW YORK — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine needs more clarity on security commitments that Group of Seven nations plan to announce for Kyiv later Wednesday even as he softened his earlier criticism of the alliance’s steps toward offering his country a path toward membership.

The G-7 declaration will come on the sidelines of the second day of the NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, where the defense alliance agreed on package of measures aimed at deepening ties with Kyiv and underlining the alliance’s long-term support. The allies pledged multi-year assistance to Ukraine; created a new NATO-Ukraine Council, which will meet later Wednesday; and sped up the process that will allow Ukraine to join NATO.



