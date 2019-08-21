Aug. 21-- Aug. 21--Cliff Myers, who has more than 20 years of tourism, convention and hotel experience in Virginia, will become the next president and CEO of Visit Vancouver USA.
Myers is tentatively scheduled to begin his new job Sept. 23. He will oversee management of the tourism office and affiliated sports commission, including staff supervision, budget development and oversight, and community and government relations.
"Vancouver is such a vibrant destination, and I am thrilled to join such a strong and dynamic team and help lead our tourism office forward," Myers said in a news release. "I'm looking forward to joining the community in September and beginning to make an impact."
Since December 2013, Myers has worked as director of administration for the Virginia Beach Convention and Visitors Bureau, overseeing strategic planning, finance and human resources. During his work in the southeast Virginia coastal city, Myers advanced from convention sales manager to assistant general manager to his most recent role on the bureau's executive leadership team.
According to Visit Vancouver USA, Myers will bring operational expertise and "exceptional" knowledge of convention sales, marketing and communications to his new position.
"Throughout the interview process, Cliff demonstrated his strong vision, thorough professionalism and enthusiasm for our destination," Mike McLeod, Visit Vancouver USA's board chairman and search committee head, said in the release. "We are thrilled to place him at the helm of Visit Vancouver to steer the tourism office into the future during this exciting period of growth and development."