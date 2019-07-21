DETROIT _ With their starting rotation further depleted, the Detroit Tigers turned to a rookie on Sunday afternoon.
And, in his second major league start, left-hander Tyler Alexander gave the Tigers exactly what they needed in avoiding a series sweep to the Blue Jays.
But Shane Greene blew his third save of the season, allowing a game-tying, two-run home run to Lourdes Gurriel, Jr. in the top of the ninth inning, erasing Alexander's win.
Nicholas Castellanos would take Greene off the hook an inning later, though, hitting a walk-off home run to left field for the win. It was Castellanos' 11th home run of the year.
( Remember when Detroit vs. Toronto was a premiere rivalry? )
Alexander threw seven innings of one-run baseball, allowing just three hits.
The Tigers beat the Blue Jays, 4-3, at Comerica Park, in the team's first win at home since June 29 against the Nationals.
In the win, Alexander allowed an early run but cruised from there, allowing just two baserunners the rest of the way. He struck out one batter and walked one.
___
(c)2019 Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.