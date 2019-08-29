Aug. 29-- Aug. 29--It had been a month since Niko, David Alt's shiba inu, was struck by a car and ran off into the wilderness of Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
Since Niko went missing, Alt, of Vancouver, had gone above and beyond to find his beloved dog with little return on leads or a possible reunion. Still, he said he hadn't given up hope, and this weekend, his faith was rewarded.
"I didn't think he was gone for good ... I knew he was out there somewhere, if not in a farmer's backyard," Alt said.
On Sunday, two park visitors had just unloaded their motorcycles when they spotted Niko about 100 yards from the trail where he'd originally disappeared. Niko was "skin and bones," but he'd survived, Alt recounted in a lengthy Facebook post.
The whole ordeal began on the night of July 26. Alt had set up camp at the Elk Pass trailhead, along Forest Road 25 on the east side of Mount St. Helens. He was relaxing with others before a planned motorcycle ride the next day. That's when Niko went into the road and was hit by a car, he said.